Creative Planning Raises Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Novanta were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novanta by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after buying an additional 405,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,718,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Novanta by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,432,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Novanta by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 792,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 103,886 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $225,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,311,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NOVT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $138.39 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.88 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

