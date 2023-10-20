Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vontier were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vontier by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vontier by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1,095.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vontier Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE VNT opened at $30.31 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.