Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WGO opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.88.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.23. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.