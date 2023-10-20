Creative Planning Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

EWC opened at $32.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

