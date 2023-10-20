Creative Planning Sells 186 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Ryder System by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 26,461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $902,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,409.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,634 shares of company stock worth $17,271,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of R stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.95. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.48 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

