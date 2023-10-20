Creative Planning Sells 371 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,203,000 after purchasing an additional 800,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 630,517 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 376,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after acquiring an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $64.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.52. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 92.39%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.