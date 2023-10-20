Creative Planning Sells 395 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $2,830,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 83,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $144.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $162.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

View Our Latest Report on Insight Enterprises

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.