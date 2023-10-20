Creative Planning Takes $481,000 Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,042,000 after acquiring an additional 284,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,370,000 after acquiring an additional 231,028 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 25.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,520,000 after acquiring an additional 495,847 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,363,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,345,000 after acquiring an additional 175,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 18.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,120,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 174,902 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $601.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.10. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

