Critical Comparison: Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) & Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Pinelawn Cemetery and Carriage Services are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Carriage Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pinelawn Cemetery and Carriage Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinelawn Cemetery 0 0 0 0 N/A Carriage Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Carriage Services has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.31%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Pinelawn Cemetery.

This table compares Pinelawn Cemetery and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services 8.33% 23.72% 2.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinelawn Cemetery and Carriage Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services $370.17 million 0.93 $41.38 million $2.01 11.46

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Pinelawn Cemetery on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinelawn Cemetery

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niches; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and monuments; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

