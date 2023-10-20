Critical Survey: RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Group 1 Automotive and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 1 0 1 0 2.00 RumbleON 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $328.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.39%. RumbleON has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.96%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Group 1 Automotive.

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and RumbleON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $16.22 billion 0.21 $751.50 million $46.38 5.34 RumbleON $1.79 billion 0.06 -$261.51 million ($19.48) -0.35

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Group 1 Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 3.98% 28.33% 9.67% RumbleON -20.09% -2.07% -0.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats RumbleON on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquarters in Houston, Texas.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

