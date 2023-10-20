Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,048 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.