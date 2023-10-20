Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at $3,585,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 20.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $76.91 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

