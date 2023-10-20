Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 27,952 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 27,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $2,935,239.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,422,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,399,632.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 34,499 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $3,518,553.01.

On Friday, October 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,729 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $579,946.67.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 14,906 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $1,510,275.92.

On Monday, October 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,847 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $3,641,338.26.

On Friday, October 6th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 33,578 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $3,391,713.78.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,305 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $3,133,943.55.

On Monday, October 2nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,175 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $2,618,285.25.

On Thursday, September 28th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,857 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $3,803,114.22.

On Monday, September 25th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $3,506,472.55.

On Monday, August 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 63,358 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $6,314,258.28.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.8 %

FCFS stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $106.74.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 51.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

