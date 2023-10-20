Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 34,499 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 34,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $3,518,553.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,495,773 shares in the company, valued at $662,503,888.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 18th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 27,952 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $2,935,239.52.

On Friday, October 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,729 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $579,946.67.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 14,906 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $1,510,275.92.

On Monday, October 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,847 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $3,641,338.26.

On Friday, October 6th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 33,578 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $3,391,713.78.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,305 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $3,133,943.55.

On Monday, October 2nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,175 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $2,618,285.25.

On Thursday, September 28th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,857 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $3,803,114.22.

On Monday, September 25th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $3,506,472.55.

On Monday, August 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 63,358 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $6,314,258.28.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.10. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.74.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 608.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 375,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1,230.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 265,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

