Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.93

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.93 and traded as low as C$12.06. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.11, with a volume of 437,306 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on DIR.UN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.08.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
