Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 140,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $2,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,397,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,531,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asana Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.30. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 453.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 14.3% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 25.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 1.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 95,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

