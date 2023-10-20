Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Holdings Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Read Our Latest Report on EHC

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.