Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 139.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $310.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. Enviva has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $61.99.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $301.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 80.32% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $316,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 1,224.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 279,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 257,966 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 79.6% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 117,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 52,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

