Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $171.13

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.13 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 155 ($1.89). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 158.20 ($1.93), with a volume of 630,734 shares traded.

Essentra Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £454.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3,164.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.13.

Essentra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.00. Essentra’s payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

