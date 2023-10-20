Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day moving average is $124.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

