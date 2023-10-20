First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.85

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $9.76. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 82,051 shares trading hands.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

