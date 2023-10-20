Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, 500.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 37,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $573,495.39. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,355,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,688,454.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 624,122 shares of company stock worth $9,278,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

