Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) vs. Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Critical Analysis

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gen Digital and Mobileye Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gen Digital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mobileye Global 0 3 22 1 2.92

Gen Digital presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.76%. Mobileye Global has a consensus price target of $47.56, indicating a potential upside of 35.85%. Given Gen Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gen Digital is more favorable than Mobileye Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

81.7% of Gen Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Gen Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gen Digital and Mobileye Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gen Digital $3.34 billion 3.33 $1.35 billion $2.08 8.36 Mobileye Global $1.87 billion 15.09 -$82.00 million ($0.16) -218.81

Gen Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Mobileye Global. Mobileye Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gen Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gen Digital and Mobileye Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gen Digital 37.41% 55.88% 6.68% Mobileye Global -6.33% 3.39% 3.01%

Summary

Gen Digital beats Mobileye Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. The company also provides Dark Web Monitoring product, which looks for personal information of its members on the Dark Web; Avast Secure Identity that provides advanced identity protection including credit monitoring and alerts; LifeLock Home Title Protect that detects fraud and notifies members; and Norton Social Media Monitoring that help keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity, and inappropriate content. In addition, it offers Norton Secure VPN solution, which enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel; Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions; AntiTrack product, which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity private by blocking trackers and disguising digital fingerprints online; and Online Reputation Management solution that manages online search results, personal branding, and digital privacy. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as NortonLifeLock Inc. and changed its name to Gen Digital Inc. in November 2022. Gen Digital Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. It also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a generation solution; and Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

