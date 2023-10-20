Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $124.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King started coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

GNRC opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average of $117.30. Generac has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Generac’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

