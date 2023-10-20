Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

GBIO opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 63.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

