Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $95.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

HLNE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $94.33.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Lane news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $42,342.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,786 shares in the company, valued at $810,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 97.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 27,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 113,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

