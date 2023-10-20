Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) & Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Head to Head Analysis

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 282.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management pays out -62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Annaly Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $239.74 million 7.88 $41.50 million $0.56 31.45 Annaly Capital Management $2.78 billion 2.90 $1.73 billion ($4.18) -3.91

Profitability

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 19.94% 10.20% 3.60% Annaly Capital Management -57.22% 17.47% 2.03%

Volatility & Risk

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Annaly Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86 Annaly Capital Management 0 2 5 0 2.71

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus target price of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 103.01%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus target price of $22.29, indicating a potential upside of 36.51%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Annaly Capital Management on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, transportation fleet enhancements, renewable natural gas plants, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

