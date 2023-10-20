Head to Head Review: Aben Minerals (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

Aben Minerals (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aben Minerals and IAMGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Aben Minerals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aben Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A IAMGOLD 1 5 2 0 2.13

IAMGOLD has a consensus target price of $3.70, indicating a potential upside of 54.49%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Aben Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.2% of Aben Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAMGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aben Minerals and IAMGOLD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aben Minerals N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -3.04 IAMGOLD $958.80 million 1.20 -$70.10 million $0.03 79.86

Aben Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAMGOLD. Aben Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAMGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aben Minerals and IAMGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aben Minerals N/A N/A N/A IAMGOLD 1.99% -0.05% -0.03%

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Aben Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aben Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aben Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Aben Minerals Ltd. in February 2023. Aben Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa. Its exploration and development projects include the 100% owned Diakha-Siribaya project that covers an area of approximately 600 square kilometres situated in Mali; the Monster Lake projects located in Quebec, Canada; and the Karita project that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometres located in Guinea, as well as Pitangui project in Brazil, and 75% owned the Nelligan located in Québec. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.