Head-To-Head Review: Watsco (NYSE:WSO) versus CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ)

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Watsco shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Watsco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Watsco and CD International Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watsco 8.06% 22.94% 14.28% CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watsco $7.27 billion 1.90 $601.17 million $14.83 23.86 CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Watsco and CD International Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Watsco has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Watsco and CD International Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watsco 1 3 3 0 2.29 CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Watsco currently has a consensus price target of $373.78, indicating a potential upside of 5.65%.

Risk and Volatility

Watsco has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CD International Enterprises has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Watsco beats CD International Enterprises on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. It also offers parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation materials, refrigerants, ductworks, grills, registers, sheet metals, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies, as well as plumbing and bathroom remodeling supplies. The company serves contractors and dealers that service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. It operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, as well as exports its products to Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Watsco, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About CD International Enterprises

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People's Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

