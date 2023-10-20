Head-To-Head Survey: Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) versus Vapor Group (OTCMKTS:VPOR)

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) and Vapor Group (OTCMKTS:VPOR – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vector Group and Vapor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vector Group 11.09% -21.19% 17.36% Vapor Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vector Group and Vapor Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vector Group $1.44 billion 1.18 $158.70 million $1.01 10.76 Vapor Group N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vapor Group. Vapor Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vector Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vector Group and Vapor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vector Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vapor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Vector Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Vector Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vector Group beats Vapor Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vector Group

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. It markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company also engages in real estate investment business, operates apartment buildings, hotels, and commercial real estate ventures. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Vapor Group

(Get Free Report)

Vapor Group, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and naturally flavored e-liquids in the United States. It markets its products under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brand names. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Vapor Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of SF Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.