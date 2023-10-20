Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Herc were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Herc by 363.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Herc by 95.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

