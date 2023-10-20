Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $163.00 at Citigroup

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

HES stock opened at $166.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.57. Hess has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.71.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

