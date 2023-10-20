Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Shares of TWNK opened at $33.18 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

(Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.