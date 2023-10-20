IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s previous close.

IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. IMAX has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million. IMAX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IMAX

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,316,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,180,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IMAX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in IMAX by 172.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 388,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

