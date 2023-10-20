Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Holdings Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.13% of Independent Bank worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $386.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $24.97.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.51%.

IBCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

