Inland Homes (LON:INL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.16

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.16 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02), with a volume of 199,682 shares trading hands.

Inland Homes Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of £5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.16.

Inland Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.