Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 259,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 971,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.