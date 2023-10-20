Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $608,296,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,783,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,102,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,121,000 after acquiring an additional 740,292 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,542,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 374.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 508,385 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPHQ stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

