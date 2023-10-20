iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

