iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 275.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITOS

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.07. iTeos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 9.02%. Analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iTeos Therapeutics

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $5,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,804,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.