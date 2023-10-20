John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.87. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $234.22 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.26%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

