Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT Lowered to $171.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.47. The company has a market cap of $395.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

