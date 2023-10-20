Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.17% from the stock’s previous close.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $395.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

