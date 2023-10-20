JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.26.

TECK opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 29.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

