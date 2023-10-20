Kevin Michael Murphy Sells 17,978 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $155.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $171.06. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on FERG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ferguson by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

