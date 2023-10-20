Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,375,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,003,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth about $87,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 507,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of LNW stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNW. Redburn Partners began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.73.

Light & Wonder Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

