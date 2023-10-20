Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $510.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $532.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $449.26 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.24 and a 200-day moving average of $451.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

