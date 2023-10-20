LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) & Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Head to Head Contrast

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Big Yellow Group and LXP Industrial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Yellow Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Big Yellow Group currently has a consensus target price of $1,500.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12,989.01%. Given Big Yellow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Big Yellow Group is more favorable than LXP Industrial Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 26.89 LXP Industrial Trust $321.24 million 7.46 $113.78 million $0.21 38.98

This table compares Big Yellow Group and LXP Industrial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Big Yellow Group. Big Yellow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Big Yellow Group and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust 19.50% 2.92% 1.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Big Yellow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Big Yellow Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Big Yellow Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 238.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Big Yellow Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft. When fully built out the portfolio will provide approximately 7.2 million sq ft of flexible storage space. 99% of our stores and sites by value are held freehold and long leasehold, with the remaining 1% short leasehold. The Group has pioneered the development of the latest generation of self storage facilities, which utilise state of the art technology and are located in high profile, accessible, main road locations. Our focus on the location and visibility of our stores, with excellent customer service, a market-leading online platform, and significant and increasing investment in sustainability, has created in Big Yellow the most recognised brand name in the UK self storage industry.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

