Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $32.50

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $32.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.97.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.