Mason & Associates Inc Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.5% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $331.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.63. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.